iPad Owners Are Buying (And Loving) Kindles, Too, Says Amazon CEO

Earlier, Amazon proclaimed the new Kindle 3 its best selling item of all time, beating Harry Potter 7. (It took this long?)



But a canned quote in the press release from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is especially telling — that lots of iPad owners are buying Kindles, because it’s differentiated enough and now cheap enough to want to have both.

Specifically, Bezos says that people are buying and using the Kindle for reading, and using their “LCD tablets” — translation: the iPad — for games, movies, and web browsing. (Our exclusive iPad survey results seem to suggest the same thing.)

We believe it. Having used an iPad regularly for more than 6 months, and having tested one of the new Kindles for several weeks, we can say that the Kindle is often a better experience for reading books. Especially in a well-lit outdoor setting, where the iPad’s screen doesn’t work well. Or around the house, when you don’t need to worry about the inefficiency of carrying multiple reading devices around.

And starting at $140, the Kindle is now cheap enough that you could get an iPad and a Kindle (or a MacBook Air and a Kindle) and not feel like a jerk.

Here’s Bezos’s quote:

“We’re seeing that many of the people who are buying Kindles also own an LCD tablet. Customers report using their LCD tablets for games, movies, and web browsing and their Kindles for reading sessions. They report preferring Kindle for reading because it weighs less, eliminates battery anxiety with its month-long battery life, and has the advanced paper-like Pearl e-ink display that reduces eye-strain, doesn’t interfere with sleep patterns at bedtime, and works outside in direct sunlight, an important consideration especially for vacation reading. Kindle’s $139 price point is a key factor — it’s low enough that people don’t have to choose.”

See Also: EXCLUSIVE SURVEY RESULTS: How People Use The iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.