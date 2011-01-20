IPad Now Generates Nearly As Much Revenue As Mac Sales

Do you think the pace of technological change is speeding up a bit on you?



This chart from our friends at Silicon Alley Insider, reveals a stunning fact. The IPad business has become almost the same size at the Mac Computer business for Apple.

That means the IPad took nine months to reach the same sales level that the Mac computer took 27 years to reach.

Apple sold 14.8 million IPads in 2010, with almost half of that coming in the last quarter, accounting for $4.6 million in revenue in that quarter along. Mac computers, which had their best quarter ever during that same quarter, took in $5.4 billion.

Apple in total took in $26.7 billion in revenue last quarter, a mere 71% increase over the prior year.

