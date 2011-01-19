iPad Now Deployed Or Tested In 80% Of The Fortune 100

Apparently the enterprise is not just sitting around, waiting for the BlackBerry PlayBook to come out.



On Apple’s earnings call tonight, COO Tim Cook said that 80% of the Fortune 100 has deployed or is testing the iPad tablet.

That’s up from 65% of the Fortune 100 the last time Cook revealed that stat in October, 2010.

One reason: The “consumerization” of the enterprise, where people can bring their personally-owned devices into their office and actually use them for corporate email, apps, etc.

Another: The enterprise app development capabilities of the iPad.

And yet another: Cook says that CIOs are realising that having productive and creative employees is more important than having everyone using the same equipment.

That’s good news for the future of the iPad, but also the iPhone and Mac, too.

