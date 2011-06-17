iPad News Reader Pulse Raises $9 Million Series A From NEA, Greycroft and Lerer Ventures

Photo: apple.com

Pulse, a news-reader for iPads, has raised a $9 million Series A round from NEA, Greycroft Partners, and Lerer Ventures.The year-old startup was cofounded by Akshay Kothari and has more than 4 million users.

“The Pulse team understands product design and how consumers interact with mobile content,” says Lerer Ventures. “They essentially created the news reader category when they launched on the iPad, and are redefining how people consume news.”



Pulse will use the money to hire more engineers and expand to other platforms.

Flipboard is already doing a lot with iPad news consumption, but Pulse is off to a strong start. With the additional funding and a solid list of partners (Gawker, AOL, CNET, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker), Pulse should continue picking up steam.

