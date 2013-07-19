Now A New Report From DigiTimes Says A High-Res Version Of The iPad Mini Is Coming In October

Apple CEO Tim Cook, laughing at everyone guessing about what happens next with the iPad Mini.

Our heads are spinning.



Four days ago, Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimes reported Apple was not going to have an iPad Mini with a high-resolution Retina display until 2014.

Yesterday, DigiTimes changed its mind, and reported Apple is getting Retina displays for an iPad Mini from LG, and it’s coming this October.

So… yeah.

Either the iPad Mini is getting an update with a high resolution screen this fall. Or at the start of next year.

DigiTimes for a long time had a reputation has being an untrustworthy source that just printed every rumour it heard. Lately, it’s improved. So we’re pretty confused.

Basically, this is a wait and see situation. As we get closer to October, expect the picture to get clearer.

