9 Things We Want Out Of Our iPad Mini

Photo: Flickr / Rev. Xanatos Satanicos Bombasticos (ClintJCL)
Apple is universally expected to announce an iPad Mini. The actual event will either confirm or crush loads of speculation.Here are nine things we’d like to see out of the device tomorrow, along with how likely we think each item will actually come to fruition.
There is some disparity over what price to expect for the iPad Mini. A $329 price tag seems likely, but there's still cause to hold out hope for a $200-$250 price tag.
Likelihood: we're betting no
Apple's Retina displays pack pixels so densely that they become miniature high-definition monitors. We'd love to see this on the iPad Mini, but price, weight, and battery limitations make it seem unrealistic.
Likelihood: not likely
We'd love the option to pay a monthly fee for speedy Internet wherever we go with our new devices.
Likelihood: it'll probably happen
We're almost certain any new iPads will make use of Apple's new Lightning connector. If that's the case, we want an included adaptor to make sure our old 30-pin cables are still usable.
Likelihood: it won't happen
A smaller device might mean less storage capability. We'd love to be able to expand it by using our own MicroSD cards, but Apple has never been too keen on this.
Likelihood: it won't happen
Apple Maps are a disaster and everyone knows it. Bring back the good old Goog.
Likelihood: practically no chance
Let us use standard cables to get video out of our devices and onto larger screens instead of requiring us to buy clunky adapters.
Likelihood: not likely at all
A leaked photo reveals that the iPad Mini battery accounts for an astounding majority of the space inside the device. We want to be able to use it all day without having to worry about finding an outlet to charge it.
Likelihood: this seems genuine
Near-field communication is a technology that lets mobile devices wirelessly exchange data. It's so far been used to exchange contact information and can be used in lieu of a physical credit card at retail locations that support it. But Apple's said it's got other ways of handling payments.
Likelihood: nope
