9 Things We Want Out Of Our iPad Mini

Apple is universally expected to announce an iPad Mini. The actual event will either confirm or crush loads of speculation.Here are nine things we’d like to see out of the device tomorrow, along with how likely we think each item will actually come to fruition.

Cheap price tag

There is some disparity over what price to expect for the iPad Mini. A $329 price tag seems likely, but there's still cause to hold out hope for a $200-$250 price tag.

Likelihood: we're betting no

Retina display

Apple's Retina displays pack pixels so densely that they become miniature high-definition monitors. We'd love to see this on the iPad Mini, but price, weight, and battery limitations make it seem unrealistic.

Likelihood: not likely

4G LTE

We'd love the option to pay a monthly fee for speedy Internet wherever we go with our new devices.

Likelihood: it'll probably happen

Ship with a Lightning adaptor

We're almost certain any new iPads will make use of Apple's new Lightning connector. If that's the case, we want an included adaptor to make sure our old 30-pin cables are still usable.

Likelihood: it won't happen

MicroSD card support

A smaller device might mean less storage capability. We'd love to be able to expand it by using our own MicroSD cards, but Apple has never been too keen on this.

Likelihood: it won't happen

Google Maps

Apple Maps are a disaster and everyone knows it. Bring back the good old Goog.

Likelihood: practically no chance

HDMI output

Let us use standard cables to get video out of our devices and onto larger screens instead of requiring us to buy clunky adapters.

Likelihood: not likely at all

Killer battery

A leaked photo reveals that the iPad Mini battery accounts for an astounding majority of the space inside the device. We want to be able to use it all day without having to worry about finding an outlet to charge it.

Likelihood: this seems genuine

NFC

Near-field communication is a technology that lets mobile devices wirelessly exchange data. It's so far been used to exchange contact information and can be used in lieu of a physical credit card at retail locations that support it. But Apple's said it's got other ways of handling payments.

Likelihood: nope

