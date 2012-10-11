How Apple Will Keep The iPad Mini As Cheap As Google's Android Tablets

Photo: Martin Hajek

Apple’s iPad Mini, which is expected to launch at the end of October or early November, will likely be a Wi-Fi only device, according to The Guardian.That means you won’t be able to connect to cellular data networks like you can with some models of the full-sized iPad.



Assuming The Guardian’s sources are solid, Apple’s decision to skip a cellular data connection in the iPad Mini is likely to keep the price low and competitive with popular 7-inch Android tablets that cost around $200. For example, Google’s Nexus 7 tablet starts at $199, and there are rumours the price could drop to $99 in time for the holidays.

Apple is also said to keep the iPad Mini price down by using the same display technology it used in older iPhones, meaning the screen won’t be as sharp as the Retina display on the iPad and iPhone 5.

So far, most have predicted the iPad Mini will cost between $199 and $299.

