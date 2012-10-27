IPAD MINI WATCH: The Black iPad Mini Is Out

Photo: AP

UPDATE: The 16 GB Black iPad min is now out.



Original: In the lead up to the announcement of the iPad mini, and even after it was announced, there were multiple reports claiming Apple was going to have limited supplies because the screen was hard to manufacture.

The implication was: Buy the iPad mini as soon as possible, because there won’t be many around.

And so we assumed Apple would run right out of its initial batch of iPad minis.

Sure enough, yesterday Apple blew through its pre-order stock of the white iPad mini.

But this morning, when we checked on the iPad mini in black, Apple says it’s still shipping on November 2, which is the release day. In other words, plenty of black iPad minis in stock.

Additionally, the new fourth generation iPad in white and black is shipping on November 2, so it’s in stock, too.

It’s still early, so it’s hard to read too much into any of this. But, Apple’s new product launches usually lead to stories about immediate sell outs, long lines, and huge demand. That doesn’t seem to be the case with the iPad mini, or the fourth generation iPad.

