The much-hyped iPad Mini has finally arrived.



It’s a great tablet, but not the best value when you consider Google’s Nexus 7 or Amazon’s Kindle Fire HD. Check out our video review and walkthrough below.

And don’t miss our full written review of the iPad Mini.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Will Wei

