US

Apple Is Ready To Take Over The Smaller Tablet Market Too

Jay Yarow

Apple’s long rumoured iPad mini is reportedly going to be released in the next few months.

Last night a flurry of reports detailed what it’s going to look like. In this video we dig into what it means for Amazon and Google.

Spoiler alert: We don’t think it’s good for them.

Produced by Robert Libetti

