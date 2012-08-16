Apple Is Ready To Take Over The Smaller Tablet Market Too

Apple’s long rumoured iPad mini is reportedly going to be released in the next few months.
Last night a flurry of reports detailed what it’s going to look like. In this video we dig into what it means for Amazon and Google.
Spoiler alert: We don’t think it’s good for them.
Produced by Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
- Google’s $12.5 Billion Acquisition Of Motorola Is Still Baffling
- Marissa Mayer Makes A Smart, Bold Decision: She’s Probably Going To Use Yahoo’s Cash On Acquisitions
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.