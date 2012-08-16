Apple Is Ready To Take Over The Smaller Tablet Market Too

Apple’s long rumoured iPad mini is reportedly going to be released in the next few months.



Last night a flurry of reports detailed what it’s going to look like. In this video we dig into what it means for Amazon and Google.

Spoiler alert: We don’t think it’s good for them.

Produced by Robert Libetti

