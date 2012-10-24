Here's How The iPad Mini Compares To The Kindle Fire And Other Popular Tablets

Apple announced the iPad Mini, a smaller version of its iPad today. The Mini will directly compete with several smaller tablets already on the market.



Check out the chart below to see how the iPad Mini stacks up against the competition.

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

And watch below to find out why you shouldn’t buy into the iPad Mini hype:

