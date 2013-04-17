iPad Mini Shipments Are Expected To Drop 20%-30% This Quarter, Says DigiTimes

Apple’s iPad Mini shipments are expected to drop 20%-30%, says DigiTimes, citing “upstream sources in the iPad mini supply chain.”



DigiTimes is a Taiwanese paper that reports a lot of gossip from the technology supply chain. Sometimes it’s accurate, sometimes it’s inaccurate.

The drop in iPad Mini shipments is due to weak demand, says DigiTimes. However, it also says the weak demand is due to people waiting for the next generation of iPad Minis.

So, what are we to make of this report? It’s possible Apple is preparing the next generation of iPad Minis, and it anticipates press leaks on those iPad Minis, which could limit demand for the current generation.

DigiTimes says Apple hasn’t adjusted its overall order for the year, so it doesn’t sound like there’s anything to worry about with the iPad Mini, yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.