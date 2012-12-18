The iPad Mini Is Destroying The Normal Sized iPad In Sales

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The iPad Mini appears to be outselling the big iPad by a margin of two to one.Citi’s trio of analysts report Apple has increased its manufacturing order of iPad Minis while decreasing its order of big iPads.



According to Citi’s analysts, Apple ordered 10 million iPad Minis and 10 million big iPads for the holiday quarter. They believe Apple will have left over big iPads, but not many left over iPad Minis.

Their supply chain sources tell them Apple ordered 12-14 million iPad Minis for the first quarter of 2013, and just 5-7 million big iPads for the same quarter.

This suggests the iPad Mini is crushing the bigger iPad in sales.

Since Apple makes less money from the iPad Mini than the big iPad, analysts are dialling back their earnings forecasts for next year.

That’s depressing the stock a bit, but it’s better than the alternative: People buying smaller tablets from Google, Samsung, or Amazon. In that case, Apple gets no money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.