Apple Is Reportedly Planning To Make A Big Change To The iPad: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

The Apple TV isn’t the only new product that the company is rumoured to be coming out with in the near future.Several reports have come out in recent months suggesting that Apple will release a smaller version of the iPad to maintain its grip on the tablet market in the face of competition from Amazon’s Kindle Fire and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.