Here's Everything You Need To Know About The iPad Mini Before Tomorrow's Announcement

Expect to pay around $329

We’re seeing reports that Apple will market the iPad Mini as a more premium device, and this rumoured price tag reflects that.

It might not have the high-resolution Retina display

In order to keep the device lightweight, affordable, and easier on the battery, Apple is expected to forgo the Retina display used in its other iOS devices. That means the iPad Mini’s resolution will be more like the iPad 2’s.

What will it be called?

Apple blogger John Gruber suggests the device will be called one of three names: iPad Mini, iPad Air, or just iPad.

It will maintain the iPad’s aspect ratio

If this is the case, it will be a huge relief to developers. If it maintains the same aspect ratio, developers won’t have to rework their apps to teach them how to behave in a new aspect ratio, as they had to with the introduction of the iPhone 5.

It’ll have a huge battery

Some spy shots uncovered by MacRumors reveal that the inside of the iPad Mini is predominantly taken up by the battery. All things considered, it should last a long time on a single charge.

When can you buy it?

The word from 9to5Mac is that the device will be for sale on November 2.

It will come in two colours

Leaked SKU numbers show that the device will come in two colours. If history’s any indicator, they’ll be black and white.

Will it have the new Lightning port?

All signs point to yes. If the iPhone 5 and new iPod Touch are any indicator, Apple seems to be transitioning all its devices to the new Lightning connector.

