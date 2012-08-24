Apple Probably Won't Announce Or Release The iPad Mini In September

Photo: iMore

Apple is expected to hold a special media event on September 12 where it will reveal the iPhone 5. At the same event, many people believed Apple would unveil an iPad Mini. However, two leading Apple bloggers are shooting holes in the theory of a dual-product announcement.



Last night John Gruber of Daring Fireball, who is plugged-in with many people at Apple, suggested Apple would hold another event for the iPad Mini in October.

His logic is pretty straightforward. The iPhone is the most important product for Apple by a mile. Why share the spotlight with a brand new iPad?

This iPad Mini will reportedly be 7.85-inches in diagonal. It will weigh the same as two iPhones, and it will have thinner edges than the current iPad. It is expected to cost $200-$300, putting it in direct competition with the smaller, cheaper tablets from Amazon and Google.

If Apple released the iPad Mini and the iPhone 5 at the same time then the two products would compete for our attention.

Therefore, Gruber believes Apple releases the iPhone 5. Then a month later it releases the iPad Mini. This gives each product an opportunity to get the full attention of gadget reviewers and the general public.

Gruber’s theory was backed up by Jim Dalrymple, an Apple blogger, at a site called The Loop. Dalrymple is well plugged-in with Apple and its PR group. If he says something is happening at Apple, it’s happening. And he basically said that Gruber’s theory was right. (Apple bloggers can be as cryptic as Apple. Dalrymple simple wrote, “Oh that Gruber is a smart fellow.”)

And now a quick word about how Apple works.

We don’t know if Apple through back channels decided to float this stuff to Gruber and Dalrymple.

But, it certainly should have, if it didn’t. The investing world is now expecting to see two products from Apple in September. When it has its big event for the iPhone 5, if was just the iPhone 5, there would be people that felt let down.

It’s better for Apple to prick this balloon now.

