Here's One rumour On How Much The iPad Mini Will Sell For

The price of the iPad Mini appears to have leaked on German blog Schimanke.Schimanke has a photo of a computer screen listing prices for the smaller iPad. The screen is from the Media Market/Saturn retail group, which operates stores in Europe and Asia.



According to the leak, the iPad Mini will start at €249 and run up to €649 depending on the configuration of the device.

Converted to US dollars, that would make the iPad Mini $323. But, it’s hard to believe Apple would use such an odd number for prices in the U.S. It’s much more likely Apple would charge $300, which is a nice round number.

The caveat here: We’ve never heard of this site, and the odds that a group of retail stores having early access to the pricing of the iPad Mini are rather slim. Further, Rene Ritchie, who runs iMore, and has been accurate about all things Apple lately, thinks this is a fake.

Apple is expected to announce the iPad Mini at a press event on October 23.

