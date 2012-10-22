The iPad Mini Could Be More Expensive Than You Think

Photo: Sonny Dickson

Apple’s smaller iPad, the so-called iPad Mini, is supposed to compete with other 7-inch tablets like Google’s Nexus 7 and Amazon’s Kindle Fire HD. But the latest leaks and estimates show that it could cost considerably more than the competition. 9to5Mac reports that the entry-level iPad Mini will cost $329. Compare that to the $199 starting point for the Nexus 7 and Kindle Fire HD. Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu writes in a note that he expects the iPad Mini to cost between $299 and $349.



This is a big jump from the earlier consensus that the iPad Mini would cost between $199 and $299.

Why the premium price?

Assuming the leaks and analysis are correct, then it’s clear Apple will market the iPad Mini as a top-shelf product, not a budget device like the Nexus 7 and Kindle Fire HD.

For what it’s worth, we disagree that the Nexus 7 and Kindle Fire HD are “budget” devices. Both are very solid tablets. And the Nexus 7 is exceptionally good.

