IPAD MINI SALES WATCH: White iPad Mini Pre-Orders Are Sold Out

The iPad mini was available for pre-order at 3 AM eastern today.In the four hours it’s been available on the market, Apple has sold out of the white wifi models, according to its site. Shipping times for the white iPad mini are delayed by two weeks.



The black wifi iPad mini remains available to ship on time, November 2. (iPad minis with wireless aren’t coming until mid-November.)

What does this mean? We don’t know. We would have expected all iPad mini pre-orders to be delayed by now, but maybe there isn’t insane demand for it. Just normal demand.

