Analyst: I Played With A 'Pilot Version' Of The iPad Mini, And I Thought It Was Great

Photo: Bolopad.com

Mega-Apple bull Brian White of Topeka Capital says he’s tested an early version the iPad Mini, and he thinks it’s fantastic.White travels through Asia, and during one of his trips he says he got an early look at what Apple’s announcing tomorrow:



Smaller, Lighter, More Refined & Easily Tucked into a Jacket or Purse. During our recent China-Taiwan Tech Tour, we had the opportunity to play with a pilot version of the “iPad Mini” that easily fit into our sport coat pocket. Experiencing a new form factor of an iconic product such as the iPad is a sight to behold and we believe consumer demand will reflect this phenomenon. We expect the “iPad Mini” to be 7.85 inches in size, include two cameras, come with the option of Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi and 4G/3G, include the new lightening connector, start at lower storage capacity (8GB) than the iPad, sport a more refined back casing, come in slightly different colour variation (i.e., similar to iPhone 5) and offer some surprises. We expect the “iPad Mini” to begin at a price point of $250-$300.

