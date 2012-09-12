A Good Guess At What The iPad Mini Will Look Like

Photo: nowhereelse
Let’s get this out of the way first: these photos are probably fake.But they do give us a good idea of what the iPad Mini may look like, based on the information we have so far.
Apple has all but confirmed it’ll announce a smaller version of its iPad in October. It’s
French gadget blog Nowhereelse, which is notorious for posting fake Apple gadgets, discovered these photos.
The back of the iPad Mini will sport a camera and what appears to be two separate volume control buttons on the side.
Seemingly small enough to hold in one hand, but probably still too large for typing with one hand. This backs up rumours that the device will have a 7-inch screen.
Sports a seemingly thinner bezel than the current 10-inch iPad.
The iPad Mini will be much smaller than the original iPad but significantly larger than the iPhone 5.
