A Good Guess At What The iPad Mini Will Look Like

Photo: nowhereelse

Let’s get this out of the way first: these photos are probably fake.But they do give us a good idea of what the iPad Mini may look like, based on the information we have so far.



Apple has all but confirmed it’ll announce a smaller version of its iPad in October. It’s

French gadget blog Nowhereelse, which is notorious for posting fake Apple gadgets, discovered these photos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.