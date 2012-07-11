SPOTTED: Case mould For The iPad Mini

Photo: Gotta Be Mobile
Gotta Be Mobile has posted pictures of the mould that appears to be a case mould for the rumoured iPad Mini.The mould likely comes from a third-party case maker.
The bottom of the mould shows a port that is smaller than the customary 19-pin dock connector.
Gotta Be Mobile says that these images come from a reputable source, so we’ll see.
Click here to take a look at the rest of the pictures >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.