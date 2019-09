This video showing off an iPad Mini mockup originally surfaced on Mac Otakara and comes to us via Apple Insider.



It’s clearly a plastic demo unit but it offers a striking similarity to a previously-seen mockup.

The video appears below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.