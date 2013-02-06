Is It Just Me, Or Does This iPad Mini Keyboard Cover Look Ultra Sleek And From The Future?

Photo: Logitech

Keyboard covers for iPads are nothing new.



But something about this one from Logitech, for the iPad Mini, seems truly sleek and modern.

Maybe it’s just the constraints of the form factor – all those keys in that small space.

Or maybe it’s just that the iPad Mini is pretty much the perfect tablet computer, according to lots of gadget reviewers, and this keyboard has me believing I could pick one up and leave all heavier computing devices behind.

That must be it.

Or, I’m nuts and it’s really ugly.

Thoughts?

