There Will Be 12 Different iPad Mini Models

Photo: Bolopad.com

Leaked Apple item numbers reveal that there will be 12 different models of iPad Mini in two colours, reports Apple Insider.This makes for a total of six devices with different internals.



Our best guess is that Apple will follow its format with the full-size iPad and offer three different storage capacities and give consumers the choice of WiFi-only or 4G LTE models.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.