Analyst: There Is 'An Insatiable Appetite' For The iPad Mini In China And Hong Kong

Apple mega-bull Brian White of Topeka Capital is out with another, um, mega-bullish note on Apple.He says people in China are going nuts for the iPad Mini. Here some excerpts from his note:



Our checks indicate that the iPad mini sold out in Hong Kong this week for nearly all models, while the fourth generation iPad remains in stock. In fact, our research suggests the iPad mini is currently more popular in Hong Kong than the fourth generation iPad. Also, iPhone 5 stock has improved over the past week and is now available for walk-in customers versus online ordering.

Our research is pointing to very strong demand for the iPad mini in China and this is leading to stock-outs this week. Similar to Hong Kong, we are being told by contacts in China that the iPad mini is already more popular than the fourth generation iPad. Prior to the China launch, we indicated that the iPad mini would be the “next big thing in China” and we believe this phenomenon is starting to develop. In our view, the smaller form factor and lower price point will allow Apple to sell the iPad mini in more meaningful volumes versus the regular-size iPad. Also, iPhone 5 availability has improved in China and became more widely available for walk-in customers this week. Unlike the iPad mini, we did not hear about iPhone 5 stock-outs. After the Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note I/II became more popular than the iPhone 4S in recent months, our discussions now indicate that the iPhone 5 has recently become the most popular high-end smartphone at the resellers that we spoke with.

