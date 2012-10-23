iPad Mini: How Many Screens Does One Man Need?

I’m sure the new Apple iPad Mini will be super awesome, but do I really need yet another screen in my life? Especially since I already have a full-size iPad? Does anyone?
Is 8 Enough?
After all, I already have at least eight screens in my regular rotation. And that doesn’t count spares, backups and obsolete or little-used devices still hanging around the house. Nor does it include the many devices owned and used by other members of my household – don’t ask, that number is truly shocking.
