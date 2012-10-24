The First iPad Mini Case Is Here

Apple is expected to announce its 7-inch iPad mini this afternoon. Accessory makers are excited about the new device but it seems like one company may have jumped the gun.



HardCandy unveiled via CNET its first iPad mini case. The rugged cover, called the ShockDrop, comes in two pieces and is a mix of a silicon outer shell and a polycarbonate frame. From the photos, which could be renders, the front portion obstructs the top edges of the screen.

Photo: CNET

Part of HardCandy’s “rugged line” the iPad mini case will retail for $49.99 and ships in two days, on October 25.

HardCandy is taking a gamble with this case because no one actually knows what the dimensions of Apple’s new tablet will even be.

Photo: CNET

Keep in mind, this isn’t the first time HardCandy has released a case product ahead of an Apple product launch. Last year, the casemaker released an iPhone 5 case before the phone was announced and was embarrassed to find that Apple actually released the iPhone 4S.

We only have to wait a few more hours to see if HardCandy’s gamble will pay off.

