How To Watch Apple's iPad Mini Event Live

Photo: @iansherr

For the first time in a few years, Apple will live stream a product announcement.We’ll be live blogging the whole thing on SAI, but if you want to watch for yourself, here’s what to do.



The stream will only work on Apple devices: Apple TV, Macs, iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch. If you have an Apple TV, you’ll see a new option appear in your main menu. It’s called Events.

For all other devices, click this link to view the stream. It starts at 1 p.m. Eastern. You must use Apple’s Safari browser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.