New Leaked Photos Reveal The iPad Mini's Insides

Photo: Sonny Dickson

As we get closer to Apple’s iPad Mini event next week, MacRumors has uncovered what it believes to be photos of the new device’s screen and battery.MacRumors discovered these photos via parts firm ETrade Supply.



From this leak we’ve learned several key facts.

The first, LG is manufacturing the display. MacRumors also reveals that the text on the ribbon cable extending from the display is consistent with genuine Apple products.

It was also discovered that the display will have an aspect ratio of 4:3 the same as the full-sized iPad.

Besides the screen, ETrade Supply also posted new photos what appears to be the iPad mini’s battery. These photos are almost identical to the iPad battery that MacRumors discovered last week.

