All The rumours About The iPad Mini

Apple’s been toying around with smaller iPad prototypes – it’s just a matter of whether or not the Cupertino-based company wants to release a smaller version of its iPad into the wild.



rumours are flying around the web about the so-called “iPad Mini,” but what’s certain is that Apple would absolutely crush the competition with a 7-inch version of the iPad. The price point would drop significantly, and consumers interested in cheaper tablets, like Amazon’s Kindle Fire, would then be able to afford an Apple tablet.

For more information on Apple’s rumoured iPad Mini, watch our quick 60-second video explainer below:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

