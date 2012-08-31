Bloomberg: The 7.85-Inch iPad Mini Without Retina Display Is Coming In October

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

The long-rumoured iPad mini will measure 7.85 inches (compare this to the current iPad screen size of 9.7 inches) and it will not have the famed Retina Display, reports Bloomberg.The device will use screens from AU Optronics Corp. and LG Display Co.



For whatever it’s worth, AU Optronics also makes MacBook displays, but this is the first time the company will take a swing at handheld devices for Apple.

The new form factor represents Apple’s effort to dig into the part of the market currently occupied by the Kindle Fire and other smaller tablets.

