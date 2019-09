We now have confirmation that Apple will announce the iPad Mini on October 23. So what’s it going to be like?



Here’s your quick guide to everything you need to know about the iPad Mini.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Why Apple Thinks It Can Sell 10 Million iPad Minis

• Apple Can Completely Dominate The Tablet Market With The iPad Mini

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.