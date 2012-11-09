PHOTOS: The Best New Features In The iPad Mini

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple’s smaller iPad, the iPad Mini, is out now starting at $329.Check out the gallery below to see the best new features in the iPad Mini. You can also read our full iPad Mini review here.



The iPad Mini does not have the same high-resolution screen as other Apple devices. The iPad Mini boasts thousands of tablet-optimised apps, unlike Android tablets. The thin bezel can be a problem when reading as your thumb covers up some of the content. The iPad Mini's screen is much wider than the Nexus 7's screen. That's because Apple wants to keep the same size ratio found on the full-sized iPad. The iPad Mini is also much, much thinner than the Nexus 7. Here's the iPad Mini next to the full-sized iPad. The entire tablet fits inside the big iPad's screen. This photo doesn't do it justice, but it's clear how much worse the iPad Mini's screen is compared to the big iPad. But video still looks fine on the iPad Mini's screen. However, the screen is pretty bad if you just want to read text. The back really is gorgeous. Here's a look at the camera, power button, orientation lock switch, and volume buttons. The top houses the headphone jack. The iPad Mini uses the new smaller dock connector that's now found on all iOS devices.

