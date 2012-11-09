PHOTOS: The Best New Features In The iPad Mini

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Apple’s smaller iPad, the iPad Mini, is out now starting at $329.Check out the gallery below to see the best new features in the iPad Mini. You can also read our full iPad Mini review here.
The iPad Mini's screen is much wider than the Nexus 7's screen. That's because Apple wants to keep the same size ratio found on the full-sized iPad.
This photo doesn't do it justice, but it's clear how much worse the iPad Mini's screen is compared to the big iPad.
The back really is gorgeous. Here's a look at the camera, power button, orientation lock switch, and volume buttons.
