iPad Mini: All Big Tablets, Please Go Home (Review)

The iPad Mini is proof positive why technical specs don’t matter anymore. It’s slower than both the third and fourth-generation iPads, and it features a significantly lower resolution screen that doesn’t even meet HD video standards.



And yet, its minuscule size and overall convenience makes it the best iPad I’ve ever used and the best tablet on the market.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.