Apple Is Already Advertising The iPad Mini

Apple wasted no time sticking up a billboard for its new miniature tablet, the iPad mini. Today as we were walking in New York’s Meatpacking District we spotted this billboard.



The ad sits above Apple’s West 14th Street store.

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

The iPad mini was just announced this past Tuesday. The Wi-Fi version of the mini is scheduled to go on sale November 2nd.

