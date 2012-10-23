8 Tablets That Can Beat The iPad Mini

Photo: Martin Hajek

Apple’s iPad Mini—a smaller version of the iPad with a 7.85-inch screen—is expected to be announced tomorrow at an event Tuesday at the company’s Cupertino, Calif. campus.As tech improves, all tablets are heading towards being lighter, thinner, and faster.



But smaller? The iPad has pretty much defined the tablet category for consumers. So most aren’t sure what to make of these “tweeners”—smaller tablets more geared around media consumption than the full-featured mobile-computing experience of an iPad.

But there are a lot of alternatives—and Apple could, paradoxically, boost its rivals’ prospects by making people aware that there’s more than one size for tablets.

