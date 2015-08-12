One of Apple's most exciting features for the iPad is coming to the next iPad Mini

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider An iPad mini 2. The iPad Mini ‘4’ will be the first major upgrade in two years.

The next iPad Mini will be able to run the split screen feature that Apple announced at its WWDC conference in early June, according to developer Hamza Sood and Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac.

The discovery was made in a file of Apple’s upcoming desktop operating system called El Capitan.

The split screen feature, which will come with Apple’s upcoming iOS 9 update, lets you split your iPad’s screen with two different apps, which helps with multitasking. Before, iPads could only display one app at a time.

As far as is officially known, the split screen feature can only be found on iPad Air 2s running iOS 9 because older iPad models, including iPad Mini models, don’t have powerful enough components to run it.

One of the main components that would let the iPad Air 2 run Split Screen is Apple’s powerful A8X processor.

This discovery indirectly supports claims that the next generation of iPad Mini, which some call the iPad Mini 4, will essentially be a miniaturized version of the iPad Air 2.

Rumours about the upcoming iPad Mini claim that it will be as thin as the iPad Air 2, and that it will be almost or just as powerful, as it will share similar components.

