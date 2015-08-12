LEAKED: The next iPad Mini is going to be super thin

@onleak/YouTube A 3D rendering of Apple’s next iPad Mini.

A new 3D rendering obtained by gadget leaker @onleaks on Twitter potentially shows the iPad Mini 3’s successor, and seems to lend credibility to previous rumours that the Mini 4 could be as thin as the iPad Air 2.

@onleaks is a prominent and often reliable source for device leaks.

The 3D rendering shows a supposed fourth-generation iPad Mini with a 6.1 mm depth, which is the same depth as the iPad Air 2. For comparison, the current iPad Minis have a 7.5 mm depth. All other dimensions appear the same as the current iPad Mini.

If true, a slightly thinner iPad Mini would look and feel sleeker, but there is little mention about its weight.

Previous rumours also suggest that the next iPad Mini will get a performance upgrade and anti-glare lamination on its screen, just like the iPad Air 2.

Apple typically reveals and releases new iPads in October or November, so we can expect to see an announcement this fall.

Check out the video of the 3D rendering to get a full look at the purported iPad Mini 4:

