This Is The New IPad Mini 3

The third-generation iPad mini was unveiled on Thursday. Apple calls it the iPad mini 3.
Here are the new features:
And here are the prices:
The major improvement is Touch ID and the new A8 processor, which should offer considerable gains for computing and graphics power. But the iPad mini 3 still lacks next-generation Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, which is featured in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.
Apple said the iPad mini with Retina display scored a 100% customer satisfaction rating among customers. “We think it’s the unique blend of simplicity and capability,” Cook says.
Photos of the iPad mini 3 were leaked by Apple on Wednesday. They were hidden in a guide to iOS 8 and iOS 8.1, which was made available through Apple’s iBooks software.
