This Is The New IPad Mini 3

The third-generation iPad mini was unveiled on Thursday. Apple calls it the iPad mini 3.

Here are the new features:

And here are the prices:

Apple The cellular versions of this iPad model cost $US100 more than the base price.

The major improvement is Touch ID and the new A8 processor, which should offer considerable gains for computing and graphics power. But the iPad mini 3 still lacks next-generation Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, which is featured in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple said the iPad mini with Retina display scored a 100% customer satisfaction rating among customers. “We think it’s the unique blend of simplicity and capability,” Cook says.

Photos of the iPad mini 3 were leaked by Apple on Wednesday. They were hidden in a guide to iOS 8 and iOS 8.1, which was made available through Apple’s iBooks software.

