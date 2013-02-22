Is This Apple's iPad Mini 2?

A few new leaked images of what could be the casing for Apple’s next iPad Mini are being passed around today.



The images show a device with a similar design as the current iPad Mini, but a little thicker, presumably to make room for a larger battery to power a high-resolution Retina display.

We first spotted the photos on Ubergizmo, but the leak comes from a Chinese forum called WeiPhone.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple made a device thicker to fit a Retina display. Apple increased the third-generation iPad’s thickness last year so it could fit a larger battery to power the sharper screen.

Here are a few photos:

Photo: WeiPhone

Photo: WeiPhone

Head over to WeiPhone for a bunch more photos >

