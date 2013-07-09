Apple Is Exploring Some Major Changes For The Next Version Of The iPad Mini

Apple wants to make some significant changes to the iPad Mini, according to a report from Max Wang and Joseph Tsai at DigiTimes.



Citing supply chain sources, they say Apple is still trying to decide what do with the next version of the iPad Mini.

Apple is trying to figure out whether or not it should add a high resolution, Retina display to the next iPad Mini or not.

While all of Apple’s mobile products have Retina displays, Apple might skip it for the iPad Mini to protect battery life, and keep the iPad Mini lightweight.

If Apple does go with the Retina display, the second-generation iPad Mini will probably not be out until the end of the fourth quarter, they say.

They also say that Apple is trying to eliminate the bezel on the iPad Mini altogether. It wants the screen to go edge to edge, much like an iPhone’s screen has almost no bezel. This would make the iPad Mini even smaller, though not by much.

