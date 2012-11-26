The iPad Had 88% Of All Online Tablet Shopping Traffic On Black Friday

Here’s more proof that tablet market share stats you see are either bogus or totally irrelevant.



IBM released its Thanksgiving and Black Friday report on mobile shopping, and the iPad completely dominates.

In the chart below, you can see the iPad represented 88.3 per cent of all tablet shopping on Black Friday and Thanksgiving. It was also 9.3 per cent of all mobile shopping. The iPhone was 8.7 per cent in mobile, while Android was just 5.5 per cent in mobile. (Add it up, and you have the iOS at 18 per cent of mobile shopping versus 5.5% for Android.)

IBM’s data comes from tracking online retailers with its Digital Analytics Benchmark product. These stats come from tracking, apparel, department stores, health and beauty, and home good, says IBM.

These numbers are particularly interesting because at the start of the month, IDC said Apple only had 50% of the tablet market. Samsung, Amazon, and Asus were supposedly eating Apple’s share.

Those IDC numbers seem a lot more hollow now. Perhaps all those other companies are shipping lots of tablets, but they’re not being bought and used by consumers.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has long been sceptical of market share stats. When Apple announced the iPhone 5, he said the iPad had 92% of tablet web traffic, adding, “I don’t know what these other tablets are doing. They must be in warehouses or store shelves or maybe in people’s bottom drawer.”

In other words, maybe tablets are being shipped, but not used.

This IBM data is also points to a bigger picture with Apple and Android market share. Android may be winning the market share battle, but it’s losing the battle to be the platform. Apple is still being used more by people, which is what matters for developers and for companies.

