Watch this magician do all his magic tricks on an iPad

Ellen DeGeneres recently invited German magician Simon Pierro to appear on her talk show — and it will amaze you what this man can do with just an iPad.

During his segment, Pierro pulls all sorts of items out of the iPad’s screen, including apps and a collection of photos. He even steals a straw from his friend over FaceTime, uses that straw to drink his friend’s beverage, and then pours his own beverage on his friend’s head.

Still confused? You’ll have to see it to believe it. Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

