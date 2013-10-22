Apple Unveils Two New IPads -- The IPad Air And IPad Mini With Retina Display

Apple The iPad Air.

Apple announced its next-generation iPads today.

Here’s what you need to know.

The full-sized iPad got the biggest upgrade. It’s now called the iPad Air and is significantly thinner and lighter than the last iPad. It weighs just one pound and is 7.5 mm thin.

Inside, the iPad Air is powered by Apple’s new A7 processor, the same zippy chip it uses in the iPhone 5S. The A7 processor is twice as fast as the chip used in last year’s iPad.

The iPad Air will start at $US499. It goes on sale Nov. 1.

Apple also updated the iPad Mini. The iPad Mini now has a sharp Retina display just like other iPhones and iPads. It also has that same A7 processor as the iPhone 5S and iPad Air.

Unfortunately, it looks like the iPad Mini’s new screen isn’t cheap. The iPad Mini is now more expensive than last year’s model at $US399, a $US70 price bump.

Apple will continue to sell last year’s iPad Mini for just $US299. The iPad 2, the full-sized iPad that launched in 2011, is sticking around for another year and will cost $US399.

Apple didn’t give a launch date for the new iPad Mini with Retina display, but did say it would start shipping in November.

Along with the new iPads, Apple announced a slew of other products. The MacBook Pro laptops now have faster chips and better battery life. You can buy one now starting at $US1,299. The Mac Pro, a very powerful desktop computer designed for video and graphics professionals, will go on sale this December for $US2,999.

Finally, Apple announced a bunch of new software. Its newest operating system for Mac computers, OS X Mavericks, will be available today as a free download for Mac owners.

iWork, Apple’s suite of apps for word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations, has a new design and comes free if you buy a new Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Same goes for iLife, the suite of apps for photo, video, and audio editing.

