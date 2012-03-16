iPad Lines Around The World

Henry Blodget, Steve Kovach

It’s iPad launch day.

And that means…

Well, you know what that means. It means that the semi-annual ritual for thousands upon thousands of Apple fans has begun.

We’d like to be able to offer some special insight into what compels people to stand in line for hours for a product they don’t need that they can buy in seconds online.

But we’re afraid we don’t have any special insight into that.

Fanaticism?

Desire to follow the herd?

Adrenalin?

Whatever it is, it’s powerful. And infectious.

So, as ever, we’ll just sit back and be amazed and inspired by…

Australia: Jonathan Hakim became one of the first people in the world to get a new iPad.

Tokyo

The UK

Georgetown

Chicago

Burlington, Ontario

Atlanta

Toronto

Los Angeles (Steve Wozniak is first in line and has been waiting there since Thursday at noon).

Toronto

Austin, Texas

Charlotte, North Carolina

Sarasota, Florida

Cambridge, Massachusetts

New York

This Verizon store in NYC was completely empty at 8 a.m.

This RadioShack in NYC was completely empty. (We bought our iPad here!)

This AT&T store in NYC's Union Square was still closed at 8 a.m., but there was only one person waiting in line.

More on the iPad...

Now click here to see the first 15 apps you should download for your new iPad >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.