iPad Lines Around The World

Apple’s iPad goes on sale this morning, and hundreds (thousands?) of people are currently standing in line around the world to get theirs. (Well, OK, technically, just in the U.S.; International sales start in a few weeks.)
It’s pretty amazing, really, considering this is a $500 to $700 computer they’re in line to buy — not a $199 iPhone.
The longest lines seem to be, naturally, in New York City, where people line up for anything (burgers in a park, movie tickets, every iPhone), but people are tweeting out pictures from all over the place.
(Want us to add yours? Email it to [email protected] and include your location.)
Click here to flip through photos from iPad lines →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.