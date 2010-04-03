iPad Lines Around The World

Dan Frommer
IPL

Apple’s iPad goes on sale this morning, and hundreds (thousands?) of people are currently standing in line around the world to get theirs. (Well, OK, technically, just in the U.S.; International sales start in a few weeks.)

It’s pretty amazing, really, considering this is a $500 to $700 computer they’re in line to buy — not a $199 iPhone.

The longest lines seem to be, naturally, in New York City, where people line up for anything (burgers in a park, movie tickets, every iPhone), but people are tweeting out pictures from all over the place.

(Want us to add yours? Email it to [email protected] and include your location.)

Fifth Avenue, NYC

Source: TwitPic

SoHo, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Palo Alto, CA

Source: TwitPic

Easton: Columbus, OH

Source: TwitPic

Upper West Side, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Alamonte Springs, FL

Source: TwitPic

San Francisco, CA

Source: TwitPic

Nashua, NH

Source: TwitPic

Chestnut Hill, MA

Source: TwitPic

Mall Of Georgia: Buford, GA

Source: TwitPic

14th Street, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Michigan Avenue: Chicago, IL

Source: TwitPic

Unknown Mall, Anytown, USA

Source: TwitPic

14th Street, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Woodland, MI

Source: TwitPic

Charlotte, NC

Thanks to reader Jose Liz

Charlotte, NC

Thanks to reader Jose Liz

Somewhere near Philadelphia

Source: TwitPic

Eastview: Victor, NY

Source: TwitPic

Reston, VA

Source: TwitPic

Nashville, TN

Source: TwitPic

Burlington, MA

Source: TwitPic

Tice's Corner, NJ

Source: TwitPic

Boylston Street: Boston, MA

Source: TwitPic

Michigan Avenue: Chicago, IL

Source: TwitPic

