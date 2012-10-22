This Photo Suggests Apple Might Make A Serious Change To The iPad

The photo below comes to us from Apple.Pro via 9to5Mac and it shows two iPads–with the usual dock port we’re accustomed to and another with the smaller Lightning port that Apple introduced with the iPhone 5.



If genuine, then it suggests that the iPad could be in line for a big makeover that’ll render your old sync cables useless without a $30 adaptor.

Photo: Apple.Pro

