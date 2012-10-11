Apple Might Change The iPad Again This Month And Add The Same New Plug The iPhone 5 Has

Photo: Apple

Apple may release a slightly modified iPad that has the same new Lightning dock connector that the iPhone 5 has, according to the Guardian.While it’s clear Apple is transitioning all of its iPhones and iPads to the smaller connector, it doesn’t seem likely that it’d do it with the iPad this early. New models of the iPad typically launch each spring, so it’s more likely Apple will wait until the fourth-generation iPad launches to add the Lightning port.



This isn’t the first report that Apple plans to change the dock connector on the iPad earlier than expected. Rene Ritchie of iMore, who normally has strong sources at Apple, reported several weeks ago that Apple would announce it’s adding the Lightning dock connector to the iPad at the iPhone 5 event.

That didn’t happen, but there’s always a chance Apple is waiting for to announce the tweaked full-sized iPad when it announces the iPad Mini.

