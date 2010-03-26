LEAKED! The Games That Will Launch With The iPad Next Saturday

An early list of apps that Apple has approved to launch with the iPad has leaked, thanks to some digging through the iTunes database by PadGadget.
Most of the titles listed by the site are games, and most of them are just updated “HD” versions of iPhone games. We’re not sure if that’s a term that developers have settled with on their own, or if Apple has steered them that way.
But either way, it’s indicative that at least many iPad game developers will seek to charge extra for iPad versions of their games, versus mashing their iPad and iPhone versions into the same app. (Makes sense.)
One thing we’re especially happy about: Hit casual game Flight Control is on the list. (The company has already teased a “re-imagined” version of the airport-themed game for the iPad, but hasn’t shown any pictures or video, to our knowledge.)
Plants vs Zombies is an action-strategy game from huge casual game studio PopCap, already available on web, Macs, PCs and iPhones.
Flight Control is an incredibly addictive iPhone game. Business Insider editor Dan Frommer loves it, I'm hooked to it, Gawker Media owner Nick Denton loves it. And now it's on iPad.
NBA Hotshot is a basketball scoring app, officially licensed by the NBA and made by Freeverse.
Sparkle is another crazy puzzle game that gets faster and faster the more you play it. Promises to be addictive!
Grind HD looks like it'll be an iPad version of TouchGrind, the iPhone game that lets you pretend you're Tony Hawk by moving around a virtual skateboard with your fingers. (Yeah, I don't really get that one.)
Labyrinth was one of the original games that got me hooked to gaming on the iPhone. The principle is fairly obvious, you have to move a ball through an obstacle course, and you do it by moving your iPhone itself, thanks to the accelerator. It's a tremendously addictive version of a real life game. And soon, Labyrinth 2 will be on your iPad.
Numba is an other puzzle game for the iPhone, this one involving numbers. It'll be on iPad too, if that's the kind of thing you're into.
