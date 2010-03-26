LEAKED! The Games That Will Launch With The iPad Next Saturday

An early list of apps that Apple has approved to launch with the iPad has leaked, thanks to some digging through the iTunes database by PadGadget.



Most of the titles listed by the site are games, and most of them are just updated “HD” versions of iPhone games. We’re not sure if that’s a term that developers have settled with on their own, or if Apple has steered them that way.

But either way, it’s indicative that at least many iPad game developers will seek to charge extra for iPad versions of their games, versus mashing their iPad and iPhone versions into the same app. (Makes sense.)

One thing we’re especially happy about: Hit casual game Flight Control is on the list. (The company has already teased a “re-imagined” version of the airport-themed game for the iPad, but hasn’t shown any pictures or video, to our knowledge.)

Click here to check out the games that will launch with the iPad →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.