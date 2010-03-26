LEAKED! The Games That Will Launch With The iPad Next Saturday

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
iPad game

An early list of apps that Apple has approved to launch with the iPad has leaked, thanks to some digging through the iTunes database by PadGadget.

Most of the titles listed by the site are games, and most of them are just updated “HD” versions of iPhone games. We’re not sure if that’s a term that developers have settled with on their own, or if Apple has steered them that way.

But either way, it’s indicative that at least many iPad game developers will seek to charge extra for iPad versions of their games, versus mashing their iPad and iPhone versions into the same app. (Makes sense.)

One thing we’re especially happy about: Hit casual game Flight Control is on the list. (The company has already teased a “re-imagined” version of the airport-themed game for the iPad, but hasn’t shown any pictures or video, to our knowledge.)

Plants vs Zombies HD

Plants vs Zombies is an action-strategy game from huge casual game studio PopCap, already available on web, Macs, PCs and iPhones.

List via PadGadget

Worms HD

Excellent, a Microsoft game! Worms HD is already available on XBox Live Arcade, PlayStation Network and, of course, the iPhone.

List via PadGadget

Flight Control HD

Flight Control is an incredibly addictive iPhone game. Business Insider editor Dan Frommer loves it, I'm hooked to it, Gawker Media owner Nick Denton loves it. And now it's on iPad.

List via PadGadget

NBA Hotshot

NBA Hotshot is a basketball scoring app, officially licensed by the NBA and made by Freeverse.

List via PadGadget

NBA Spin HD

NBA Spin is a full featured basketball game for the iPhone, released by the NBA. It's pretty cool, and now it's on iPad.

List via PadGadget

Sparkle HD

Sparkle is another crazy puzzle game that gets faster and faster the more you play it. Promises to be addictive!

List via PadGadget

Grind HD

Grind HD looks like it'll be an iPad version of TouchGrind, the iPhone game that lets you pretend you're Tony Hawk by moving around a virtual skateboard with your fingers. (Yeah, I don't really get that one.)

List via PadGadget

Labyrinth 2 HD

Labyrinth was one of the original games that got me hooked to gaming on the iPhone. The principle is fairly obvious, you have to move a ball through an obstacle course, and you do it by moving your iPhone itself, thanks to the accelerator. It's a tremendously addictive version of a real life game. And soon, Labyrinth 2 will be on your iPad.

List via PadGadget

Azkend HD

Azkend is a casual puzzle game available on Mac and PC, and popular on the iPhone despite the incomprehensible name. Now it will be in glorious HD glory on the iPad.

List via PadGadget

Numba

Numba is an other puzzle game for the iPhone, this one involving numbers. It'll be on iPad too, if that's the kind of thing you're into.

List via PadGadget

